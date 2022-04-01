Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on the stock.
Shares of Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of £179.17 million and a PE ratio of 11.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.09. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97).
Griffin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
