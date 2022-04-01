Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on the stock.

Shares of Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of £179.17 million and a PE ratio of 11.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.09. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97).

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Griffin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.