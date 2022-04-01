IQE (LON:IQE) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 55 ($0.72). Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 60 ($0.79).

LON:IQE opened at GBX 33.80 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.30. The stock has a market cap of £271.84 million and a P/E ratio of -338.00. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 27.53 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.85).

In other IQE news, insider Andrew W. Nelson bought 4,126,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £1,485,654.12 ($1,946,101.81). Also, insider Victoria Hull bought 231,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £73,981.44 ($96,910.45).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

