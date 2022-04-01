AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Down 27.9% in March

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,887 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFCG opened at $19.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.49 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 139.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

