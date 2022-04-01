FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Lowered by Colliers Securities

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.49.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZEV. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

ZEV stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $12.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth $381,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth $438,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 691.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 828.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the period. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

