Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $18,309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 596,795 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

