Compass (NYSE:COMP) PT Lowered to $12.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Get Compass alerts:

Shares of COMP opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Compass has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.32.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Compass will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.