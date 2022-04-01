Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for FVCBankcorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for FVCBankcorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $289.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%.

In other news, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $58,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,592 shares of company stock valued at $701,954. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 263.1% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 239,922 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.