Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Issued By KeyCorp

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

VZ stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $213.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

