Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STZHF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Get Stelco alerts:

STZHF stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. Stelco has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.