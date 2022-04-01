GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
GSK stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 904,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 124,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
