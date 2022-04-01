GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GSK stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 904,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 124,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

