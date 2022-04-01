Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TowneBank Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TowneBank in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TOWN opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.01. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,736,000 after buying an additional 207,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 156,374 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

TowneBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.