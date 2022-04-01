StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $16.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of -4.41.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter worth $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Allied Healthcare Products (Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.