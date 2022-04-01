Commerce Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

CBSH opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 117,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after buying an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.