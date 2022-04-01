ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.28 ($20.08).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSM shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.68) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.37) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.89) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €11.59 ($12.74) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is €12.69 and its 200-day moving average is €14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

