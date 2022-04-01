II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,829 shares of company stock worth $1,139,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in II-VI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $72.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

