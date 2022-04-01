Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON:QFI opened at GBX 1.51 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £21.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 26.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.60.
Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.