Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:QFI opened at GBX 1.51 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £21.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 26.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.60.

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

