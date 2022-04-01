Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.54) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($54.10) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.95) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price target on Unilever in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.92) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.16).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,455 ($45.26) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,637.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,817.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,388 ($57.48).

In other news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,170.55). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.22) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,115.80). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

