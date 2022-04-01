Morgan Stanley Lowers Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,900 ($64.19) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WIZZ. BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.97) to GBX 6,000 ($78.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,805.77 ($49.85).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,892 ($37.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,478 ($71.76). The company has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -6.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,482.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,205.19.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.12), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,311,763.16).

Wizz Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.