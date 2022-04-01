Schroders (LON:SDR) PT Lowered to GBX 3,720 at Morgan Stanley

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,920 ($51.35) to GBX 3,720 ($48.73) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SDR. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.88) to GBX 3,544 ($46.42) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.81) to GBX 3,750 ($49.12) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,694.86 ($48.40).

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 3,231 ($42.32) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,202.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,446.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 2,674 ($35.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,913 ($51.26).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.91), for a total transaction of £133,297.64 ($174,610.48).

Schroders Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.