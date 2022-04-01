Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.18

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $7.21. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 3,634,691 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKD. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,503,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,146,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 370,204 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,832,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

