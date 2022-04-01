Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.27

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.27 and traded as high as C$7.47. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$7.34, with a volume of 5,885,256 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Eight Capital cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cormark cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.27. The firm has a market cap of C$9.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.07%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$175,785.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725,287 shares in the company, valued at C$19,513,054.92. Insiders sold 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110 in the last 90 days.

About Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

