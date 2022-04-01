Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Stock Price Up 0%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $71.50. Approximately 12 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31.

About Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF)

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

