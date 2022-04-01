Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Shares Down 0.1%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 13,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 93,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,418,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

