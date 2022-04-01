Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Grows By 43.8%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,400 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 378,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 431,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

TUFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE TUFN opened at $8.93 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

