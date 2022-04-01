Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Expands By 44.8%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,018,200 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 1,393,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 672.7 days.
OTCMKTS:SWDBF opened at $15.05 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
