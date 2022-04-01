Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Expands By 44.8%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,018,200 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 1,393,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 672.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SWDBF opened at $15.05 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

