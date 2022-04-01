Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Lowered by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HMST. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HMST stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $968.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.26 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HomeStreet by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

