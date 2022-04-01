Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IBP. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.88.

IBP opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average of $117.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

