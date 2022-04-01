Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of MSEX opened at $105.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.27. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $77.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $103,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.