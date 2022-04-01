Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orange County Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

