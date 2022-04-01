BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) versus Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Head to Head Review

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -1,321.56% -197.18% -125.39% Anaplan -34.38% -75.03% -26.01%

BTCS has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTCS and Anaplan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.21 million 43.35 -$16.05 million ($4.09) -1.02 Anaplan $592.18 million 16.50 -$203.60 million ($1.39) -46.80

BTCS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Anaplan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BTCS and Anaplan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anaplan 0 14 5 0 2.26

BTCS currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.54%. Anaplan has a consensus price target of $65.56, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Anaplan.

Summary

Anaplan beats BTCS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTCS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

