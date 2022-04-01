Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Isabella Bank in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Isabella Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

ISBA opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $194.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

