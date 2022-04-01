Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chemung Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

CHMG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CHMG opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

