Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

Shares of TSE:XBC opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$333.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.39. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$1.37 and a 1 year high of C$5.49.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

