Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Rating Reiterated by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bloom Burton currently has a C$6.70 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Knight Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a C$5.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.22 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$610.88 million and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.35.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

