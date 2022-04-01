BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$125.00 at TD Securities

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$136.36.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$102.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$104.93. BRP has a one year low of C$73.74 and a one year high of C$129.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.