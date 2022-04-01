Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a C$80.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a C$95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nutrien to C$158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$96.45.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$129.22 on Monday. Nutrien has a one year low of C$66.05 and a one year high of C$136.25. The company has a market cap of C$71.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.83.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 10.9699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.