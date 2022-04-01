Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Community Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for First Community in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 25.18%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FCCO. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Community in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FCCO opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Community by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Community by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

