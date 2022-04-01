Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.24. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,640. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

