Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.52. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,161,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,810,000 after purchasing an additional 619,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

