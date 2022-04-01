TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. 503,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,971,695 shares.The stock last traded at $2.29 and had previously closed at $2.17.

Specifically, CEO Gerard Barron bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Shesky bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,000 shares of company stock worth $137,010.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

