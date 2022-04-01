E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.90 ($14.18) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) target price on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.26 ($13.48).

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.54 ($11.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.34. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

