AG.L (LON:AG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AG. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.58) target price on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AG.L presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).

Get AG.L alerts:

AG.L Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.