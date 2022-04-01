Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON BLVN opened at GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.90 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Bowleven has a twelve month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.34.
Bowleven Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.