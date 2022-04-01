Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON BLVN opened at GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.90 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Bowleven has a twelve month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.34.

Bowleven Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

