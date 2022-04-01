PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Shares Down 0.1%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPERF)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

