Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Trading Up 0.8%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 225,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 192,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

