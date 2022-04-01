Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Down 29.6% in March

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 48,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.57. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALIM shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.