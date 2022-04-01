Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Shares of Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. Autoscope Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.77 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Autoscope Technologies ( NASDAQ:AATC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

About Autoscope Technologies (Get Rating)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.