United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Trading 1.4% Higher

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. 483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Bancorporation of Alabama ( OTCMKTS:UBAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

