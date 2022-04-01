TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.33.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.