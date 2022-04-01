Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Trading Down 1.1%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.88 and last traded at $27.89. 949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth about $3,132,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 283.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.